Midwich of Diss donates £27,000+ to Big C after two years of fundraising

A two-year fundraising drive by a major Diss employer has resulted in a donation of over £27,000 for a Norfolk-based cancer charity.

Members of staff at Midwich, a technology distributor found in Vinces Road, handed over a cheque for £27,506.23 to the Big C, following a huge series of fundraisers which ran from the beginning of 2014 until the end of 2016.

The company’s employees organised summer fetes, quiz nights, silent auctions, bake offs, casual days, car washes, a running challenge and a ‘cycle to work day’, with residents of the local community also contributing to the cause.

The funds will go towards the Big C’s cancer care and support efforts across Norfolk and the Waveney Valley, including research and investment in both in surgical and diagnostic equipment for local hospitals.

Carla Shipp, the Group Head of HR at Midwich, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the Big C over the last two years.

“We’ve come up with some creative ways to raise donations for such a worthy cause and have made sure we’ve had fun along the way.

“We could never have achieved this without the support of Midwich staff and the local community of Diss — a big thanks to everyone for getting involved and donating, in one way or another.

“It’s incredible what you can achieve when you work together, we know we’ve played a key part in making a real difference to those people affected by cancer.

“The Big C is a fantastic charity and we are pleased to have had the opportunity to support them to provide the best possible cancer care.”

Dr Chris Bushby, CEO at Big C, added: “We are very grateful to the team at Midwich for their creative fundraising efforts over the past two years, which resulted in an impressive total.

“It is only with this type of kind fundraising support that we are able to continue our work to improve the lives of those affected by cancer.”

Midwich has announced Nelson’s Journey as its chosen charity for 2017 and 2018.