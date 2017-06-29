Mid Suffolk District Councillors have cash on offer to back communities

Mid Suffolk District Council is urging community groups, charities and organisations to apply for grants from this year’s locality awards programme.

Each councillor has a pot of £6,250 and can choose up to 15 community projects to support. Awards can range from £250 upwards.

Council leader Nick Gowrley said: “Our communities do a huge amount of work to support their residents, much of which is done quietly and without fanfare, so it is great to be able to support these groups and help them build active, more sustainable communities throughout Mid Suffolk.”

Groups should contact their local councillor by September 30.

Details can be found by going online at www.barberghmidsuffolk.moderngov.co.uk/mgFindMember.aspx