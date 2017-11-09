Mid Suffolk District Council launches consultation on changes to make tax reduction scheme simpler

A consultation on changes to Mid Suffolk District Council’s Council Tax Reduction Scheme has been launched – in a bid to make it easier and simpler for residents to access.

Mid Suffolk has unveiled the proposals to reduce the burden of administration on residents accessing both the Council Tax Reduction and Housing Benefit schemes, treat customers’ circumstances the same for both schemes, and continue to support those in need.

The changes aim to make provision for the introduction of Universal Credit.

Cllr John Whitehead, cabinet member for finance, said: “Our Council Tax Reduction scheme helps residents in the greatest need and we’re proud to be able to support them in hard times, but sometimes the administration of different schemes can produce a headache for claimants when they least need them.

“Now is the chance for everyone to take a look at the proposals and let us know if we’ve got them right for our residents.”

Have your say, by November 27, online at www.midsuffolk.gov.uk/council-tax/council-tax-reduction-scheme-have-your-say