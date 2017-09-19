Metfield woman explores village’s past with new book

A Metfield woman is to turn back the clock with a new book about the village’s past.
After retiring, Christine Brennan, 69, decided to indulge her passion for writing and history.
She said: “I starting writing a few stories about the village. A few weeks later, I had so much material I realised I had the makings of a book.”
When publishing the book, help wasn’t far away. Mrs Brennan said: “Three village ladies, whose careers had been in publishing, offered their services for free.
“I was so lucky and am very thankful I had this professional help to publish my book.”
The Metfield-born author has family ties to the village dating back about 300 years.
Mrs Brennan added: “I grew up with parents whose working life was connected to the land, and I was keen that future generations knew first-hand what life was like in this village.”
The book, Metfield: Tales From a Suffolk Village 1928–2017 reflects on Mrs Brennan’s family history, the changes the village has endured, anecdotes, maps, and more than 250 photographs.
A party on November 11 at Metfield Village Hall, between 6pm and 8pm, will launch the book.
The book sells for £5 on the night only, and £10 after that.
