Metfield pensioner, 90, left without heating for a month

A Metfield pensioner has told of her ‘frustration’ after her boiler broke – leaving her without heating for the best part of a month.

June Vincent, 90, who has lived in the property in Town Farm Close for 16 years, said she was “suffering” and described the situation as “frustrating”.

If it was colder it would be jolly uncomfortable June Vincent

She reported the problem on June 9 but said she had been left in the dark as to when it would be fixed.

While she admitted the weather has been warm, she was fearful if it had happened during the colder months.

Her home is looked after by Mid Suffolk District Council. A spokesperson said the boiler will be replaced on July 11, and conceded there had been a “misunderstanding” to how long the work would take, which they should have been more clear about “at the beginning.”

They added the “unusually long” wait had been caused because a full refurbishment and demolition survey had to be carried out, as per building regulations, which normally takes 7 to ten days.

And the boiler being removed from Mrs Vincent’s home, an oil powered combi boiler heating system, was being replaced with an air source heat pump incorporating a stored water cylinder – requiring “time consuming” changes.

Mrs Vincent said she felt “much better” after the council confirmed the repair date, but admitted it had been a “really awful” few weeks.

“When you try and ring the number up they leave you hanging with music playing,” she told the Diss Express.

“What good is there having a number to ring when you cannot get an answer?

“If it was colder it would be jolly uncomfortable.

“It might be warm but it still makes life difficult because I cannot air anything, and the linen cupboard is stone cold, and all those kind of things.

“The council has previously been very good but since they merged with Babergh, things have gone up the spout.”

A spokesperson for Mid Suffolk District Council said: “Our team have been in touch with Mrs Vincent to book the work on July 11 and to explain the delay and the reasons for it.

“We should have been clearer about the timeline initially and addressed any expectations Mrs Vincent had, but we hope she now fully understands the work being done and why it is taking the time that it is.”