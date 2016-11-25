Mercedes stolen from outside primary school in Winfarthing

A Mercedes was stolen from outside a school in Winfarthing on Wednesday night.

The incident took place outside All Saints Primary School in Mill Road at about 8.30pm.

Officers would like to remind people to always lock and secure their vehicle, even if they are planning to be away from it for a very short time

The victim had parked his Mercedes ML320 on the side of the road and had left the vehicle for a short time — leaving the keys in the ignition.

The silver vehicle, registration J60 PLY, was subsequently stolen by an unknown number of suspects and left off in the direction of Diss.

A dark coloured 4x4 type vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are now advising drivers to keep their vehicles secure at all times following the theft.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Officers would like to remind people to always lock and secure their vehicle, even if they are planning to be away from it for a very short time.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111