Mendlesham Summer Festival prepares for toe-tapping jazz

The Mendlesham Summer Festival will return for its eighth year this Sunday at the Church of St Mary.

‘Mambo Chutney’ will be playing toe-tapping jazz from around the world in an open-air concert in the churchyard.

The band’s music includes a broad range of tunes from around the world – delivering a continental explosion of sound.

The Beer Tent will be open selling special Mendlesham Festival beer, cider, wine and much more. Delicious cakes, and tea and coffee will be on sale within the church.

Children have the chance to reach for the sky with a bouncy castle, or enjoy games, hotdogs, ice creams.

The money raised by the event will go towards the church’s restoration.

The festival takes place between 2pm and 4.30pm. Entrance fee is £7 for adults and free for under 16s.

For more information, go to mendleshamfest.co.uk.