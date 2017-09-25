Mendlesham man found dead with gun by his side, inquest hears

A man suffering from an asbestos-related disease was found dead with a gun at his side in Mendlesham, an inquest has heard.

The body of Michael Proctor, 68, was discovered on the driveway of his home in Blue House Lane at about 8am on August 31 by his son.

Today (Monday) the hearing at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich was told that Mr Proctor had died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone adjourned the inquest to allow the completion of reports.