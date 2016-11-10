Men charged after cannabis factory discovery in Occold

Three men have been charged after a cannabis factory was discovered in Occold earlier this year.

Suffolk Drugs Team and pro-active Scorpion Teams officers executed a warrant at a farm building in the village on Wendesday, January 6, leading to the discovery of more than 2,400 cannabis plants.

Three men were arrested at the time and they have all been charged with production of cannabis in connection with the discovery.

Stephen Carpenter, aged 50, of Holly Avenue, Stanmore, Middlesex, Steven Duggan, aged 44, of Lullingstone Crescent, Orpington, Kent, and Lee Denton, aged 32, of Madan Road, Westerham, Kent, have all been bailed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 12.