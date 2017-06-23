Men arrested in connection with pet shop burglary in Framlingham

A pair of men have been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a burglary at a pet shop in Framlingham.

Julian Ellis, 51, of Ascot Drive in Ipswich, and Ashley Griffin, 29, of Horseman Court, Martlesham Heath, were both arrested on June 16 in connection with the burglary at Toby’s Pet Shop, in Bridge Street, which happened on June 11.

A till and a number of charity boxes were stolen.

Both were subsequently charged with the burglary and another burglary at shop premises in Kesgrave, overnight on June 15/16 where meats and cakes to the value of £280 were stolen.

Ashley Griffin was also charged with seven counts of thefts from shop, where items including steam mops, curtains, a kettle, a sewing machine and a vacuum cleaner were stolen from different stores in the Ipswich area between March and May this year.

Both men appeared before Ipswich Magistrates on Saturday, June 17, and have now been remanded in custody pending their next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on July 17.