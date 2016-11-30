Men arrested after allegation of hare coursing in Wortham

Four men were arrested by police after an allegation of hare coursing in Wortham at the weekend.

Officers were called at 7.55am on Sunday to reports of a group of men with dogs and a vehicle in a field near Low Road.

Police units arrived within the village within 20 minutes and conducted a search, but the suspects were not located.

More than three-and-a-half hours later at about 11.45am, officers on patrol on the A14 westbound at Rougham stopped a silver Subaru car containing four men and five dogs.

The vehicles and dogs were seized under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and the occupants were all arrested on suspicion of trespassing in pursuit of game.

A 29-year-old from the Stowmarket area, a 43-year-old from the Wallington area of Surrey, a 27-year-old man from the Lingfield area of Surrey and a 22-year-old man from the Hailsham area of East Sussex were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They have been bailed to return on Tuesday, January 10, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 68488/16.