Men admit to producing cannabis in Occold

Two men have appeared in court to admit producing cannabis at an address in Occold.

Stephen Carpenter, 50, of Holly Avenue, Stanmore and Steven Duggan, 44, of Lullingstone Crescent, Orpington today pleaded guilty to production of a Class B drug on January 6, 2016.

A third man, Lee Denton, 32, of Madan Road, Westerham, also appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Denton was told by Judge Rupert Overbury that his trial will take place

at the same court in April.

Carpenter and Duggan will be sentenced at a later date, said Judge Overbury.