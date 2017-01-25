MEMORY LANE: Throwback to Diss High School Sixth-Form of the 1980s

We are taking a look back into the activities of the Diss High School sixth-formers from the 1980s for this week’s Memory Lane — and we would like your help to identify them!

Diss Express reader and Memory Lane contributor Peter Perkins has submitted a pair of photographs from the archives.

MEMORY LANE - Diss High School Sixth Form play rehearsal. May 1987.

The first picture was apparently taken on Tuesday, April 10, 1984, while the students were on a special visit to Dorset for a geography/geology field study course.

The pupils are believed to have stayed at Swanage Youth Hostel for five nights, before visiting the Wytch Farm oil field.

Ten of the sixth-formers can be seen taking their lunch break at the beach of Durlston Bay — do you recognise any of them?

Meanwhile, the second picture, thought to date back to Friday, May 8, 1987, shows the rehearsals for the Diss High School sixth-form play.

According to Mr Perkins, their first performance of this play, which was called ‘Antigone’, was set for the following night.

Seven students are clearly visible in this image — can you help to shed light on who they are?

If you are able to put any names to the many faces in either of these two photographs, we would love to hear from you.

Please get in touch by email via editorial@dissexpress.co.uk, or by post, sending a letter to: Diss Express, Norfolk and Suffolk House, Mere Street, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4AE.

Alternatively, call our editorial team on 01379 658002.