MEMORY LANE: Putting names to faces of Diss High School students of 1984

In January, we shared a photo from Peter Perkins, a former deputy director of Diss High School’s sixth form centre.

The picture above shows 10 sixth-formers at Durlston Bay on April 10, 1984, during a geography/geology field study trip to Dorset.

Diss High School sixth-form Uniform Day, December 1984. Photo submitted by Peter Perkins.

We have now received a response from Matt Farrell, of Colchester, who was on the trip, saying he could remember the day very clearly.

Mr Farrell said: “We stayed in Swanage youth hostel for two nights, Lulworth Cove hostel for another two nights and finally Litton Cheney for one night.

“Mr Perkins instilled in me, through his enthusiasm and fascination for science, a love for geology and I still have samples of the rocks we found on that trip 33 years ago.”

Mr Farrell identified himself at the back, wearing a green jacket, with Martin Hayes, who would become his brother-in-law, in front of him.

He named Mark Samuels, on the far left, Gary Baldwin, sat on the bottom right, and, in the top right, Mark Alexander, who can be seen talking to Penny Kemp in the blue anorak.

The other four are still yet to be identified – can you help?

Mr Farrell also shed light on another photo, below, from Mr Perkins, taken on “uniform day” in December, 1984, which was featured in Memory Lane last year.

He picked out Georgette Davey (far left) and Andrea Bennett (far right).

He added: “The tall person without a hat, I am pretty certain was a lad who all the girls fancied, who was persuaded to dress up for the day.”

Please help us put the names to the remaining faces in these two pictures – you can get in contact with us, via the details at the top of the page.