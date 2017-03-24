MEMORY LANE: Diss cycling trio to reunite for Cyclathon after 50 years

When Malcolm Chambers, Robin Briscoe and Graham Trudgill ride together in the Diss Cyclathon this summer, it will be almost 50 years since the trio’s last big day of cycling as students.

News cuttings were shared by Roella Trudgill on Diss Secondary Modern School Facebook page — the three attended the school while representing East Anglia at the national schools cycling championship finals in Liverpool in the 1960s.

After the cuttings appeared online, Mr Chambers, a former Norfolk CID officer who now lives in Norwich, said they brought back fond memories.

He said: “I clearly remember Graham, Robin and me being driven by Geoff Banham in his mini van to Liverpool. What with the four of us, together with all our kit and three bikes on the roof, it certainly was a bit cosy in there.

“We stayed with a family in Birkenhead, who before setting off for the National Time Trial Championships filled us up with eggs, bacon, fried bread and black pudding. None of that fancy race nutrition in those days.

“It was all because of Geoff Banham. You could hear him shout at you to ‘get a move on’ from miles away!”

Ms Trudgill asked Mr Chambers whether he was still in contact with Mr Briscoe, now a resident of Denver in Norfolk.

She learned Mr Briscoe was riding the 50-mile route in this year’s Diss Cyclathon, and now the trio will ride together again, bringing their efforts on the bike full circle.