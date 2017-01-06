MEMORY LANE: Blast from Diss Fire Service Cadets past

For this week’s Memory Lane, it is a blast from the past to a former contingent of the Diss Fire Service Cadets.

The photograph shows the young members of the award-winning Cadet Pentathlon Team, along with two of their commanding officers.

In the back row, from left to right, is: Paul Coleman, Justin Beeslee, Daren Mercer, Neil Day and Adrian Mercer.

In the front row, from left, is: Leading Fireman Bullingham, Duncan Saye, Russel Shorter and Fireman Waller.

* Were you ever part of the Diss Fire Service Cadets? Do you know when this photo was taken? Have you got any memories to share? Please share by using the contact details on page nine.