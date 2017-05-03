Mellis school opens play area paid for by £10,000 of parent and pupil fundraising

A north Suffolk primary school has cut the ribbon on a new £10,000 extension to its outdoor playground, funded thanks to the efforts of parents and a former pupil.

The 200-square-metre extension to the play area at Mellis Church of England Primary School received its official opening ceremony at the end of April, following fundraising by the school’s Parents’ Association, along with ex-pupil Tillie Moore, who returned to perform the ribbon cutting.

Paul Ryle, Headmaster of Mellis CEVC Primary, explained the school had needed the extra space for some time, due to the increase in new pupils enrolled at the school.

“Without the fantastic efforts of the Mellis School Parents’ Association, and Miss Tillie Moore the school would not be able to afford this much needed play space,” he said.

“We are looking to developing it further with an outdoor learning space for Year 1, and seats and shelters in which the children to read, draw and chat.”

Tillie, now a Year 7 student, added: “‘It was lovely to come back and see everyone. I think the playground extension looks absolutely fabulous and it was a pleasure to open it.”