Meet the father and son breathing life into classic cars

A Suffolk-based Ferrari car restoration business races ahead with beautiful results – as the iconic car brand celebrates 70 years of legendary motoring.

Owner of GTB Restorations and self-confessed petrolhead, Mike Withers restores some of the world’s most coveted cars.

GTB Restoration restores some of the worlds most coveted cars. Picture: Madhouse PR.

The likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo and Maserati are all on Mr Withers’ resumé.

The business, located in Cotton, aims to move up a gear as the market for vintage vehicles expands.

Mr Withers recently moved the business to new premises three times the size of its previous home, to cope with the uplift in new projects.

He said: “This is a business which seeks to painstakingly restore broken and neglected Italian classics so that they turn heads again and realise their true value.

“We work on a wide range of powerful engines, and can convert race cars for road use and road cars for racing.”

Mike Withers set up GTB Restorations, with his father Chris, after deciding a management career was not fulfilling his creative needs.

He said: “There is no project that is too demanding for us and we do all the work in-house.

“The bigger the challenge, the more exciting the work is to us.”

Mr Withers said seeing a customer’s response to a restored car was “priceless”. He added: “They are often deeply moved, proud and emotional – and usually can’t wait to get out and about with friends and family.

“In my opinion, that is what classic motoring is all about.”

Three years since founding the business, Mike and Chris are also teaching apprentices in the intricate ways of restoration.