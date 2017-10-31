Meet the ceramics retailer in Eye using Spanish style to help the Poppy Appeal

A arts shop in Eye hasn’t even been open for a month and is already starting to make a charitable contribution to the Poppy Appeal.

La Caza Azul UK opened on October 7 and is a retailer of traditional hand-painted Andalucian ceramics and the shop will donate ten per cent of all purchases to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Clare Bultitude opened La Casa Azul earlier this month and is now raising money for the Poppy Appeal through her products.

Clare Bultitude opened the shop after leaving her job at highstreet giant Debenhams. She said the change was an ideal opportunity to follow her passion for all things Spanish.

“I’ve had a huge amount of interest and people have been impressed with the shop.” she said.

“I have always had a close association with Spain and the ceramics I sell really captures the joy of the country.”

The artistic entrepreneur, with more than 30 years of retail experience, said the Poppy Appeal has always been significant cause for her.

“Remembrance Day shares the same date as my birthday, so it has always been quite special to me.

“My grandfather was in the air-sea Rescue during the Great War and both my parents served in the Royal Air Force in World War Two. I think Remembrance is something very relevant at the moment.”