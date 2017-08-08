Medieval Weekend offers a blast from the past at Bressingham Church

Have your say

Visitors to Bressingham Church took a step back in time as they were treated to feudal fun at the church’s Medieval Weekend.

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Demowbrays Retinue performed, historical documents were on display, arms and archery taught and early music and dancing were all on offer.

Medieval weekend at Bressingham Church.

For hungry visitors, 15th Century cooking methods were demonstrated – along with tea, coffee, soft drinks and cakes.