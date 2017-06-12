Match made in EACH as volunteers marry after meeting at Framlingham charity shop

When a pair of retirees began volunteering at the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) charity shop in Framlingham back in 2014, little did they know that within three years, they would be married.

Pat and Geoff Corston, both in their 70s, help out at the store every Monday, where Pat began in June 2014 and Geoff joined a few months later.

They got to know each other through their mutual support of the charity and one day, Geoff, a former electrical engineer, helped Pat, a former PA at a pharmaceutical company, install a television at her house.

They subsequently started going to concerts, cinemas and theatres, and then on holiday together — and the rest is history.

The couple got married in Stowmarket earlier this year and have recently moved to a house in Worlingworth. They also have six children and four grandchildren between them.

Mrs Corston said: “We both decided to help EACH because we especially like to help children’s charities and we both enjoy it very much.

“If anyone is thinking about volunteering at EACH, I’d say it’s a great way of meeting new people and at the same time doing something useful to help the children.”

Izzy Cave, Framlingham EACH Shop Manager, added:

“EACH currently has a pool of more than 730 retail volunteers but we’re always on the look-out for more.

“It really is very rewarding to lend some of your spare hours to a good cause and, as Pat and Geoff demonstrate, you never know where it might lead.

“Everyone at our shop was thrilled for them when they married earlier this year.

Anybody interested in volunteering is asked to call 01223 205183.