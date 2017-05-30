Master baker to run new Harleston food store to serve customers in community where it all began

A new delicatessen and greengrocer has opened its doors in Harleston today.

The Fine Foods Store, opened by the Rustic Catering Co and located in The Thoroughfare, will offer locally sourced produce and also offer a hamper service for special occasions such as birthdays and Christmas.

We’ve researched some fantastic local produce and we have more great ideas in the pipeline Paul Renaut, Fine Foods Store

This latest store adds to The Rustic Catering Co’s presence in Harleston through their successful outside catering company and The Waffles and Shakes Café in Broad Street.

The store will be run by Paul Renaut, who has a background in catering. He is a master baker with 20 years experience and is looking forward to the opportunity of serving customers back where his career started.

He said: “I joined the Tudor Bakehouse when was 15, which started me on the path to my career so I’m excited to be back in Harleston at this great new venture for The Rustic Catering Co.”

“Buying good local produce isn’t just a modern trend.

“It’s how it always used to be, so we feel the Fine Foods Store will showcase just how good the food grown and made in South Norfolk still is. We’ve researched some fantastic local produce and we have more great ideas in the pipeline.”