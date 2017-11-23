Masked men who attacked father and son in Gislingham home jailed

Two men found guilty of unlawful wounding during an incident at a house in Gislingham have been jailed for a combined total of more than 20 years.

Phillip Jolly, 24, of Broadfields Close, Gislingham and Aiden Talbot, 25, of Cranley Road, Eye, had denied the offence.

Both were found guilty by a jury following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court last month.

Today, Judge John Devaux sentenced Talbot to 11 years imprisonment and Jolly to nine and a half years.

During the trial the court heard allegations that Benjamin O’Connell and his father Anthony were attacked by masked intruders in the kitchen of their home in West View Gardens shortly after midnight on March 11 last year.

Mr O’Connell senior said he had found his son grappling with a masked man in the kitchen. Mr O’Connell said that during the incident he was struck on the head which caused bleeding.

At one stage one of the intruders hat became dislodged and his face was visible, said Mr O’Connell.

Giving evidence, Talbot said he had driven his friend Phillip Jolly to West View Gardens, Gislingham, because he had wanted to talk with Benjamin O’Connell about threats alleged to have been made against Jolly’s mother.

Talbot claimed that after agreeing to go into the house, an argument began between Jolly and Mr O’Connell who allegedly swung a bat at Jolly.

The court heard claims that Talbot had struck Mr O’Connell over the head in self defence and then struck Mr O’Connell senior who had pulled him to the ground.

During the scuffle, Talbot said he felt blows being inflicted to his shoulder, chest and buttock and discovered later that he had been stabbed three times.

Jolly was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm while Talbot was found guilty of two offences of unlawful wounding, one with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.