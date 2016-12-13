Marston’s will bring forward ‘further proposals in due course’ after Diss appeal dismissed

The Group Property Director for Marston’s says they will be bringing forward “further proposals in due course” after their planning appeal for non-food retail units in Diss was dismissed on Friday.

The pub chain applied for planning permission for four non-food units behind the Thatcher’s Needle pub in Park Road.

This was turned down by South Norfolk Council in March — and subsequent appeal dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate.

Ed Hancock, Group Property Director for Marston’s PLC said: “We will be reviewing our options for the site and will be bringing forward further proposals in due course.”

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon and Diss Town Council Leader Graham Minshull praised the Planning Inspectorate’s decision last week.