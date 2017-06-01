Man who urinated in police van in Diss charged with criminal damage

A man has been charged with criminal damage after urinating in a police van on the way to custody in Diss last night.

South Norfolk Police officers had arrested the man after responding to reports of “domestic related issues” in the town.

The police said the man required medical attention but became “rude and abusive” in accident and emergency in front of children and members of the public.

He was charged with criminal damage to the van, and a public order offence.

Elsewhere in Diss, 15 vehicles were stopped for “manner of driving” and “minor defects”, including tyre and light issues, and number plates being displayed incorrectly.

Two people were also dealt with at roadside for possession of cannabis.

South Norfolk Police is also warning homeowners to be vigilant against rogue traders after reports of door to door salesmen in the town.

Advice on how to spot rogue traders can be viewed at www.norfolk.police.uk/news/latest-news/not-sure-don%E2%80%99t-open-door-%E2%80%93-operation-rogue-trader