Man who bought specialist baby milk from Framlingham woman who obtained it fraudulently to pay back thousands

A man who purchased specialist baby milk which had been fraudulently obtained by a woman from Framlingham has been ordered to hand over more than £30,000.

The Neocate milk, which is supplied for babies who are lactose intolerant, was worth

£16,000 to the NHS but was sold to Jun He, 48, for £2,400.

In March, He, of Hereford Close, Crawley, was handed an 18 month prison sentence suspended for two years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Last Friday he returned to the same court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing designed to recoup as much as possible of what he gained from his crime.

The court heard that specialist financial investigators had established that He’s benefit from his offending totalled £30,171.

The same investigation revealed that he had assets exceeding that figure.

Judge David Goodin ordered He to hand over £30,171 within the next three months and warned that failure to comply with that deadline would result in six months imprisonment.

Judge Goodin ordered that NHS England should be paid compensation from the money being confiscated from He.

The milk that He purchased had been obtained on prescription by Sarah Moore, 35, of Tudor Close, Framlingham who last year was given a four month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

She had admitted fraud by falsely representing that she required further supplies of Neocate on prescription.

When she was sentenced, the court heard that Moore managed to obtain £16,000 worth of the product which was far more than she actually needed and had sold it via the internet for personal gain.

The man who purchased the milk was He who pleaded guilty to acquiring a quantity of Neocate milk knowing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct between January 2013 and March 2014.

Moore’s over-ordering of the milk and subsequently He’s purchase of it came to light as a result of an NHS stocktake.

n For the very latest news in your area, visit the Diss Express website at www.dissexpress.co.uk