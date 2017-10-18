Man to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court over burglaries in Diss

Police have charged a man in connection with a number of burglaries in Diss.

Stan Smith, 23, and of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

The charges relate to five incidents in Diss between Thursday, October 12 and Monday, October 16 2017.

Smith has been remanded into custody and will appear before Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.

The three aggravated burglaries were in Coleridge Road, Wordsworth Road and Heywood Road. The two attempted burglaries took place in St Mary’s Drive and Victoria Close.