Man suffers leg injury in Scole accident

A man was hospitalised after a crash on the A1066 in Scole on Saturday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at about 9pm to reports of a two vehicle accident, which involved a Vauxhall Meriva and a Renault Clio.

Fire crews from Diss and Harleston were in attendance, with firefighters using rescue equipment to free a trapped casualty, and also provided scene safety and vehicle stability.

The East of England Ambulance Service deployed a rapid response vehicle, ambulance crew and officer, and treated one man, believed to be in his 20s, who had suffered a leg injury.

He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for further care.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.