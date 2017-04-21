Man startles home invaders as police investigate two rural burglaries in the Diss Express area

Police are appealing for information and urging residents to be vigilant after two more burglaries in the Diss Express area.

Officers were called to an address on the main road between Fressingfield and Weybread on Monday, April 17 by the victim, who reported seeing two people in his house just before 9pm.

He shouted out to them and they fled the scene via a side gate. A jewellery box was discovered, with its contents discarded, near to the property, which belonged to the homeowner.

The first suspect is described as male, approximately 16 or 17 years’ old and of slim build.

He has dark hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

The second suspect was only seen in silhouette.

Police are investigating whether this burglary is linked to another incident in Laxfield, near Station Road, which happened between 10.30am on Sunday, April 16 and 10.30am on Tuesday, April 18.

Entry was forced to the rear of the house and jewellery, along with a quantity of cash, including foreign currency, was stolen.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org