Man rescued after car is flipped on its roof near Diss

A man has suffered a head injury after his car was flipped on its roof on the A1066 near Diss last night.

Two fire crews from Diss were at the scene near Frysons Farm at 9.58pm. The crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the man from the car.

They also provided casualty care and then made the vehicle and scene safe.

The man was then taken to hospital by East of England Ambulance Service. Police were called to the scene at 9.52pm.

A police spokesperson, said: “The man’s injuries were not life threatening or changing.”