Man rescued after arm stuck in machinery in Eye

A man has been rescued after his arm became stuck in machinery in Langton Green in Eye.

The East of England Ambulance Trust were called at 8.49pm yesterday evening to assist the man in his forties.

A fire crew from Diss also attended the incident. The man was freed at 9.11pm.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.