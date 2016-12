A wanted appeal to trace a man linked to the Diss area has been launched, in connection with multiple crimes.

Lyas Jones, aged 20, is wanted for criminal damage and harrasment offences.

Anybody who has information relating to Jones’ whereabouts should immediately call Norfolk Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.