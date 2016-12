A police appeal has been issued to the public to help locate a south Norfolk man, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Alex Terry, aged 24, who is linked to the Diss and Tasburgh area, is wanted breaching the terms of his license.

Alex Terry, aged 24, is wanted by Norfolk Police.

If you have information about Terry’s whereabouts, please contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.