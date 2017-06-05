Man jailed for drone theft in Sudbury

A man from London who helped steal three drones from a warehouse in Sudbury has been jailed.

Daniel Kelly was spotted on CCTV together with two other men breaking into BuzzFlyer in Churchfield Road on Tuesday, March 29 last year.

Last Wednesday, at Ipswich Crown Court, Kelly was jailed for 28 months after he pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary.

The court heard that police had been alerted by an alarm being activated and sent officers to the scene but the intruders had fled, taking with them three drones valued in total at more than £12,500.

The stolen drones were subsequently sold by Kelly, 38, on e-Bay.

When Kelly was arrested in connection with a seperate matter, police checked a satellite navigation system in his car and discovered it contained directions to the scene of the burglary and for the delivery of one of the drones to a buyer.

Jailing Kelly, Judge Rupert Overbury described the burglary as “well organised” and he said the raid had caused about £1,000 worth of damage to the BuzzFlyer premises.