Man in his 80s hospitalised after three vehicle crash on the A140 at Mendlesham

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital after a three car crash in Mendlesham on Sunday.

It happened on the A140 with the junction of Town Lane at 2.26pm.

The cars involved were a Peugeot 308, a Citroen C3 and a Toyota RAV4.

Fire, police and the ambulance service were all in attendance, and one lane of the carriageway was also closed.

A man in his 80s was treated for head, neck and back injuries.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.