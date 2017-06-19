Man in his 80s hospitalised after three vehicle crash on the A140 at Mendlesham

A man in his 80s was taken to hospital after a three car crash in Mendlesham on Sunday.
It happened on the A140 with the junction of Town Lane at 2.26pm.
The cars involved were a Peugeot 308, a Citroen C3 and a Toyota RAV4.
Fire, police and the ambulance service were all in attendance, and one lane of the carriageway was also closed.
A man in his 80s was treated for head, neck and back injuries.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
Almost Done!
Registering with Diss Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.