Man in his 20s dies in Besthorpe

A man has died after an accident at a skip hire firm in Besthorpe yesterday afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust were called to Baldwins Skip Hire in Silver Street shortly 1.14pm to reports of a man suffering “traumatic” injury.

They dispatched an ambulance crew and two officers, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance was also in attendance.

A man in his 20s died at the scene a short time later.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “A seal is currently in place at the premises and officers are working with the Health and Safety Executive to establish the events leading up to the man’s death.

“No further details of the deceased will be released at this time and enquiries are on-going.”