Man in 70s held down while raiders ransack Bury home

A raider held down a man in his 70s while three accomplices ransacked his home yesterday.

The thugs barged into the property in Mitchell Avenue, Bury St Edmunds, at about 5pm after the pensioner asked for identification when they claimed they worked for the water board.

One of the men then held the resident down while the other three carried out a search of his home.

The pensioner managed to get away and raise the alarm at about 5.25pm, but his home was ransacked before the offenders fled and police say he was ‘left very shaken but uninjured’.

Suffolk Police say it is not yet clear what was stolen and detectives are continuing to work with the resident to get more information about the offenders.

The four have initially been all been described as wearing dark scarves, partially their face, and dark hats. One is believed to have worn a green flat cap and all are thought to be white and in their 20s.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area between 4.30pm and 6pm who may have seen anything unusual.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident or those involved to call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime number 10469/17. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.