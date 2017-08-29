Man in 60s grabbed, punched and robbed in churchyard in Diss

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed while walking through a churchyard in Diss.
The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Monday August 21. The victim, a man in his 60s, walked through St Mary’s Church when he was approached by a man who grabbed and punched him before stealing between £200 & £300 in cash and a bank card from the victim’s pocket.
The suspect is described as white, aged 19 and 20 years old, about 6ft 2 and was wearing a woolly hat.
Norfolk Constabulary are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed a man acting suspiciously in the area around the time stated.
Anyone with information should contact T/Detective Constable Angela Tolson at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
