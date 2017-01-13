Man hurt in Harleston crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Harleston yesterday afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) responded to call at 4.29pm to reports of an accident in Harleston Road.

Three patients were assessed at the scene, all for chest pains.

Two were discharged at the scene whilst a third, a man, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

A pair of fire crews, from Diss and Long Stratton, were also at the scene, helping to provide casualty care.