A man in his 40s was hospitalised after a car accident in Stradbroke.

It happened in Wilby Road, just before 9pm on Sunday.

A fire crew was at the scene to find a car that had rolled.

They also provided first aid and oxygen therapy to the patient.

An ambulance crew attended to a man who had suffered a shoulder injury.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.