Man hospitalised after crash on the A140 at Braiseworth

A man has been taken to hospital with “serious” but “not life-changing” injuries after a crash on the A140 at Braiseworth, near Eye.

It happened shortly before 10am, between the Stoke Road junction and the B1117, and involved a fan and a car.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and fire crews attended the scene, to help assist a trapped casualty.

The driver of the van was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, with serious, but not life-changing injuries.

The road was closed and there were severe delays in both directions.

The road reopened at 11.50pm.