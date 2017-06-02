Man from Diss charged with series of sex offences

A 28-year-old from Diss has been charged with a series of sex offences following a number of alleged incidents near a university.

Dean Eastwood, of Ladbrooke Close, is accused of two counts of sexual touching and one count of outraging public decency.

The charges relate to three alleged incidents, close to the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich.

The first is alleged to have taken place on Friday, May 26 at about 9.30am, in an alleyway off Primula Drive where a woman was allegedly approached and touched inappropriately.

The second is believed to have took place on Saturday, May 27, between 12.45am and 1.15am. A woman travelling on the top deck of a bus to the UEA alleges a man indecently exposed himself to her.

And later that day, at about 8.30am, a woman travelling on a bus to the UEA was approached by a man who allegedly engaged in conversation with her and, after getting off at the same stop, touched her inappropriately.

Eastwood was remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 31, where he was further remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, June 28.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to contact PC Charlotte Stone from Earlham Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.