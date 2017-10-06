Man from Diss area arrested in connection with robbery in Ipswich

A 31 year old man from the Diss area has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Ipswich.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 1, at about 1.50am when a man entered a business premises on Upper Brook Street in the town. He then threatened staff with a knife, demanding money with a sum of cash handed over.

The man from the Diss has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.