Man flown to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest in Snetterton

A man in his 50s was flown to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in Snetterton on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 10am.

Dr Jonathan Ritson with Dr Haris Begovic and CCP Rod Wells of the East Anglian Ambulance Service (EAAA) working with EEAST crews resuscitated the patient until his heart began to beat effectively again.

They administered a general anaesthetic before he was flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, with high levels of monitoring and assessment throughout the journey, for ongoing care.