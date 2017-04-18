Man dies in crash on A140 at Little Stonham

A man has died after a crash on the A140 at Little Stonham at the weekend.

Police were contacted at about 1.50pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a collision between a black Audi Q5 and a white Ford Escort van on the A140 between Little Stonham and Mendlesham.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital, but later died.

The driver and occupant of the Audi were treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

A third vehicle, a blue Renault Clio, sustained what police described as “minor damage” in the accident, but the driver was not hurt.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of the collision. The road was closed in both directions as an examination was carried out at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 213 of Saturday, April 15.