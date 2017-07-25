Man dies and young girl seriously injured in Mendlesham collision

A man has died following a multi vehicle collision in Mendlesham.

Police were contacted just before 11.20am today (Tuesday, July 25) to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A140 near Brockford between two lorries and a car – a Renault Megane.

Ambulance and fire crews also attended but the driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a seven-year-old girl, was airlifted to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the lorries were also injured and were taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the collision, and the A140 remains closed in both directions while an examination is carried out at the scene.

Any witnesses, including other motorists in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 108 of July 25.