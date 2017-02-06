Man denies ten charges of fraud in Wattisfield

A man has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to deny ten charges of fraud at Wattisfield.

Adrian Wells, 52, of Beyton Road, Hessett, today (Monday) pleaded not guilty to 10 alleged offences of dishonestly making false representation for financial gain.

Wells, who is alleged to have committed the offences at Wattisfield between October 1, 2012 and August 31, 2015, was told by Judge Martyn Levett that he would continue to be granted bail until his next court appearance.

Judge Levett said Wells’ trial, which is expected to last for up to five days, would start in mid July.