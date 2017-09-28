Man denies allegations as Gislingham indecency trial begins

A man has denied indecently touching himself in front of a group of schoolgirls.

Dominic Smith, 26, giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, said he had never touched himself in such a way in public.

The court has heard allegations that Smith committed two offences near the village playing field in Gislingham on May 17 and May 19 last year.

Smith, of School Road, Elmswell, denies two offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged under 13. The trial continues.