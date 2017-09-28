Man convicted of indecently touching himself in front of schoolgirls in Gislingham

A man has been convicted of indecently touching himself in front of a group of schoolgirls in Gislingham.

Dominic Smith, 26, had denied the behaviour, but was today found guilty by a jury following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court heard allegations that Smith had been seen touching himself indecently near the village playing field in Gislingham on two occasions in view of young girls.

Smith was charged with two offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged under 13.

The court heard that the charges related to incidents on May 17 and 19 last year which had been reported to police.

Smith, now of Farm Meadow, School Road, Elmswell, had at the time of the offences been living with his girlfriend in Gislingham.

Giving evidence, Smith denied having done anything wrong and told the jury that he had never indecently touched himself in public.

After the jury returned the two guilty verdicts, Judge John Devaux told Smith that he would continue to be granted bail until he returns to the same court to be sentenced in late October.