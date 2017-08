Have your say

A man has been arrested in Diss on the charges of causing criminal damage and assaulting a PC.

South Norfolk police arrested the man at about 7pm last night after he had injured himself when causing criminal damage to a dwelling in Diss.

After being taken to A&E at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the man headbutted a PC and was charged with assault.

He is now being held in custody in Wymondham.